‘SICKENING’! No sentence discount for man in child-killing case | Loop Barbados

Ochest Rose, the man who pleaded guilty to the murder of his eight-year-old stepson two years ago, was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday.

The convict, a 42-year-old resident of Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, was charged with the murder of Galen Buchanan of Spanish Town Road, also in St Andrew.

Acting High Court judge, Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence-Grainger, ordered Rose to serve 27 years and 10 months before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

Earlier, the judge indicated that although Rose pleaded guilty at the first available court date, he did not deserve a 50 per cent discount in his sentence as is the norm under new sentencing guidelines, because what he did to the child who trusted him was sickening.

Rose has eight prior convictions for a range of offences, including wounding with intent.

According to the police, Galen went missing on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, and his body was found by residents at about 3:15 pm in the harbour at Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens in the Kingston 2 area on January 23, 2020, with his hands bound.

Prosecutors alleged that Rose killed the boy after the child’s mother ended their relationship.

Rose admitted, after his arrest, to having tied up the boy and dumping him in the sea.

Rose, who was subsequently found in Trelawny, was taken into custody two days after the little boy’s body was discovered, and was charged with murder on February 4, 2020 by detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID).