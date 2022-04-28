Showers did not wash away Humanitarian awardees’ humility | Loop Barbados

‘Honoured’ and ‘blessed’.

These were the top two feelings shared by awardees in the first-ever Humanitarians Award Ceremony. The ceremony which was moved from 10am to 2pm, today, April 28, National Heroes Day say thousands collecting their awards on entry to Kensington Oval.

The six categories for the awards are the Freedom of Barbados Award, The Honorary Freedom of Barbados Award, The Gold Award of Achievement, The Humanitarian Service Medals, The Humanitarian Lapel Pins and the Humanitarian Plaques.

I so much appreciate it. It feels good to be honoured.

Loop caught up with some recipients who were receiving the Gold Award of Achievement and the Humanitarian Lapel Pins.

The Gold Award of Achievement Award was to be conferred on 60 persons for extraordinary service to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Humanitarian Lapel Pins was to be awarded to over 5,000 front-line workers.

Judith Griffith, who works in the National Assistance Board, Home Help Programme, beamed saying “I love my job”. But that was evident as she proudly declared that “next month will be 20 years I was there.” Asked how she felt about receiving the award, she told Loop, “I feel honoured to be receiving an award for the humanitarian service that we would have provided.”

Loop also interviewed Petra Ramsay and Sheena Warner-Edwards who started out on the front line of the pandemic as volunteers rendering service in various capacities but ended up in the posts of COVID-19 Hotline Response Manager and Assistant COVID-19 Hotline Response Manager respectively. And professional social worker Suzanne Roach said she feels, “absolutely phenomenal. I so much appreciate it. It feels good to be honoured. I just feel blessed.”

Loop extends Congratulations to all Humanitarian Awardees.