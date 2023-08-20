Shot in the head, bicyclist serious and unstable Loop Barbados

A 22-year-old man was shot in his head above his right eye last night.

This is according to police reports.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media that around 8:55 pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, the victim was reported to have received a gunshot injury whilst riding his bicycle along 1st Avenue Taylor’s Gap, Hindsbury Road, St Michael.

Members of the Barbados Police Service responded and discovered that the victim had already been transported to hospital by a private vehicle.

Inniss said medical personnel listed him as serious and unstable at the time.

Investigations are continuing.