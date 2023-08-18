Shop The Look: Upgrade your living room space Loop Barbados

6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Shop The Look: Upgrade your living room space

Community
9 hrs ago

Courts Operation Transformation is not only about sprucing up homes but uplifting families.

This was evidenced recently in Barbados as Karan Callender, a mother of one, received a BBD $20,000 living room makeover courtesy of COURTS and Loop NewsBB.

Check out some of the impressive pieces used in Karan’s living room makeover. You, too, can Shop The Look.

TCL 65″ QLED 4K Google Smart TV.

TCL 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar

LG 230W Bluetooth Mini Audio System

Prominence 48″ Tennyson Ceiling Fan

Perth Living Room

Tampa 3-Piece Occasional Table Set

Quattro Hanging Mirror / Silver

