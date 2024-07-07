Shooting victim to be laid to rest this Friday

19-year-old Zakhir Avion Kimani Goodridge also known as “Papi” will be laid to rest this Friday, July 12, 2024.

The teen was the victim of a fatal shooting which occured on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at Gall Hill, Christ Church.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:25am, near the Arberdeen Centre.

His funeral takes place at Collymore Rock Church of the Nazerene, Collymore Rock, St Michael at 1:30pm.

The funeral will be streamed live via https://sharingmemoriesforever.live/ZakhirGoodridge. Online condolences can be sent to [email protected].

Zakhir, formerly of Upper Crescent, Gall Hill, Christ Church, was a member of the South Side and Maxwell football teams.

He was the son of Akeila Goodridge and the late Orwin Moore, brother of Shakiah, Tye’ja, Kh’zaai, Kyasha, Leslieann, Tonisha, Kiana, Shavion, Naquoa, Najade, Naquela and Janiya, and grandson of Anice Moore, Andrea Goodridge, Anthony Austin, and the late Grafton Tommy.

He was also the uncle of Amelia, JaQui and Shajae, and cousin of Tre’Shakera, Riquelle, Shaquille, Xavia, Sheneka, Reneisha, Ramario, Rico and Rasheel.

He will be missed dearly by godparents Natasha Brewster, Jewel Denner, and Ryan Hope, the entire Goodridge, Austin, Moore and SVG families, and close friends Neah, Akeluh Makai, Marcus, Christian, and many others.