Shooting victim makes his way to QEH, police investigating | Loop Barbados

After reports of a morning shooting were flying around on social media, police have confirmed that the Station Hill incident reportedly happened on Friday, July 8.

Police at District A station received information that a 22-year-old man from Savannah Road, Bush Hall, St Michael received two gunshot injuries whilst standing at a location next to a canal in Goddings Road, St Michael.

The incident occurred about 8:45 pm on Friday, July 9, 2022.

This matter was reported about 10:42 pm when the injured party presented to the A&E department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The shooting happened hours after the Attorney General hosted a press conference on the crime spike and warned all persons living on the wrong side of the law.