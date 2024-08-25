Shooting victim Jadan Murray to be laid to rest this Saturday

23-year-old shooting victim Jadan Joel Murray will be laid to rest this Saturday, August 31, 2024.

He passed away on Friday, August 9, 2024, during a shooting incident which took place at Durants Village, St James.

The funeral of the late Jadan Murray leaves St Hill and Sons Funeral Home, Bush Fall Main Road, St Michael on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 8:15 am for the Garden Church of God, The Garden, St James, where relatives and friends are asked to meet for a Celebration of the Life of Jadan Joel Murray at 10:00 am.

The cortege will then proceed to the St James Parish Cemetery, Holetown, St James for the burial.

Murray was the beloved son of Jennifer Stoute and Selvin Murray, cherished brother of Jamar, Jared (Of England), Shaquille, Tia, Tre’, Jamali, Kymani and Malachai, and uncle of Zakira, Liasha, Taysia, Shamario, and Ade.

He was also the grandson of Vernon Bynoe, nephew of Christopher, Charles, Andre, Wendy, Peggy and Nadia, boyfriend of Shonte Yearwood, and cousin of Kadeem, Khalid, Kody, Mekayla, Javon, Shawn, Kemar, Crystal, and many more.

He was further the “boyhood friend” to Klein Jalani, Rashad, Raheem, Krystal, Shamia, Destiny, Megan and many others too materous to mention, and relative to the Stoute, Reid, Drakes, Murray, Niles and Leacock families.

Floral arrangements may be sent to St Hill and Sons Funeral Home no later than 8:00 am on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The body will repose for viewing on Friday, August 30, 2024 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m.