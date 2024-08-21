Shooting victim dies at QEH; succumbs after one week

Police in the Bridgetown Division are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death of 17-year-old Jakori Wilkinson, of Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St Michael, who was shot sometime between 9:15 pm and 9:30 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Initial report:

On Tuesday, August 13, 2024 Police from the District ‘A’ Police Station responded to Meadow Road, Wildey Road, St Michael where there was an initial report of a man being shot at that location.

According to police, on arrival they learnt that the victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private motor car.

For the past week, he was a patient at QEH in critical condition and subsequently died.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information surrounding the circumstances of this incident to contact the District ‘A’ Police station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, or Police emergency at 211.

They further advised persons who may have information pertaining to the identity of this man or the circumstances surrounding his death, that all information received will be strictly confidential.

(TBPS).