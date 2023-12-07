Shooting investigation underway – Police on the scene Loop Barbados

[Update: 4:20pm, December 6, 2023]

Police have disclosed that a 31-year-old man is now dead after being fatally shot.

The man was found unresponsive after shots were heard. The incident reportedly occurred about 2:45 pm today, Wednesday, December 6, 2023, along Beckles Road, the road adjacent to Culloden Road, St Michael in an area near The Grotto.

Police spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told media reports indicate that the victim was approached by two men on a motorcycle who rode up to him and fired gunshots. He died at the scene.”Our investigation is still at an early stage as we are gathering more details,” said Inniss.

Shooting investigation underway – Police on the scene

[Original story: 3:56 pm, Wednesday, December 6, 2023]

Reports are that a fatal shooting has occurred in St Michael community on the outskirts of the City.

Police have confirmed reports of one deceased at the scene. Police communicated to Loop News, the victim is a male.

The facts are now unfolding. The area has been cordoned by police.

The shooting location is being given as Culloden Road in the area of The Grotto.

Motorists can expect traffic delays.

More details as they come to hand.