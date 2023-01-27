Shooting incident in St Lucy Loop Barbados
Shooting incident in St Lucy
Friday Jan 27
39 minutes ago
Lawmen are at the scene of a shooting incident at Rock Hall, St Lucy.
Police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed the incident with Loop News.
More details to come.
