Police are confirming that a St. Patrick resident is hospitalized following a shooting incident that occurred during the early hours of Saturday 18th February, 2023. This incident occurred in the vicinity of Sugar Mill Roundabout (Saigon), Grand Anse, St. George.

One man is presently in custody assisting police with investigations.

