Shooting death at Bush Hall, St Michael Loop Barbados

One man is dead following a shooting at Bush Hall, Yard Gap, St Michael.

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss told Loop News that around 2:15 pm, today, Friday, November 18, Police Operations Control Room received a report that a man was shot and lying motionless on the ground.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered the man’s body. He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has any knowledge of this incident or the perpetrators involved are advised to call police at 430-7240, Police Emergency 211, or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 8477 (TIPS).