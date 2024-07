The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is currently investigating a shooting incident which occurred at about 8:30am today, Thursday, July 11, 2024 at Bellevue, Waterford, St Michael.

According to police, one man received gunshot injuries and was transported for medical attention by ambulance. He was listed as in serious condition.

Police are conducting on-scene investigations.

Investigations are said to be at a very sensitive stage.