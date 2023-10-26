Shocking video reveals ‘beer worker’ urinating into tank in China Loop Barbados

Shocking CCTV footage revealed an alleged beer worker urinating into a tank in eastern China.

The video was filmed in the city of Qingdao in Shandong Province on October 19.

A man was seen sneaking into a storage room, taking a quick look around, and then standing atop the stored materials to urinate.

By the evening of October 20, the scandal had grown so significant that officials from Tsingtao Beer were compelled to address the unsettling footage circulating online. They promptly assured the public that the entire batch of malt in question had been sealed off and is currently under police investigation.

Adding a twist to the tale, an insider with knowledge of the situation shared a preliminary finding. Contrary to the viral rumours, the man caught in the act and the one filming the video were both external contractors, not direct employees of Tsingtao Beer.

The location where this act took place wasn’t the brewery’s primary storage but appears to be a vehicle compartment of a logistics carrier responsible for transporting ingredients.

The insider also added that the brewery, being a food enterprise, is equipped with numerous surveillance cameras. There’s even a restroom very near to the incident site, making the man’s act all the more baffling.

Both the individual filming the footage and the man seen urinating have since been taken into custody by the Pingdu City Police Department.

The video was provided by local media with permission.