Shocked postal workers find snake inside parcel | Loop Barbados

Terrified postal workers noticed a parcel moving — and found a deadly king cobra wriggling around inside.

The worried delivery workers in Khon Kaen province, north-east Thailand, saw the box moving on its own with a loud hissing noise coming from the inside on March 22.

The package was labelled, ‘Do not expose to sunlight,’ and had two holes pierced on either side. The postal system reportedly recorded the parcel as a ‘necessity item’.

However, staff at the company, ‘J&T Express’, called a local animal rescue team who opened the box to reveal a deadly 13ft-long king cobra inside.

As the zipper broke open, the venomous snake slithered out of the bag and lunged at the rescuer several times. Using a pole, the man quickly caught it and placed it in a container.

National Park wildlife rangers carried the reptile away with them to wait for the recipient to come to collect it and face questions from police about why a snake was being sent in the post.