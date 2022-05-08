Shimron Hetmyer heads back to Guyana to witness birth of first child | Loop Barbados

Guyanese cricket star Shimron Hetmyer has departed India to head back to Guyana to be with his wife Nirvani as she gives birth to their first child.

The 25-year-old received a warmed send-off from his Rajasthan Royals teammates as he departed their camp earlier today.

“Babies are born only once and this will be my first,” he said in a video message posted on the team’s social media handles.

“My stuff is still left in the room. It’s only because of a special emergency that I’m leaving. Don’t miss me too much.”

Rajasthan Royals sent Shimron and Nirvani best wishes as they embark on their new journey.

“We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani. We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022,” the club said.

“All the best, Hettie. We can’t wait to have you back, this time as a father!”

Hetmyer will surely be missed on the team as he has been one of their influential players this season.

He has scored 291 runs at an average of 72.

Rajasthan Royals are currently ranked third on the IPL standing and they are on par to make the playoffs on May 24.