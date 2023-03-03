She’s back: Puma announces collaboration with Rihanna Loop Barbados

Barbadian fashion icon Rihanna returns to her old stomping grounds in the form of Fenty x Puma.

The German sportswear brand announced the collaboration on Wednesday, March 1 on social media.

“She’s back,” read an Instagram post on their official page, with the Fenty and Puma symbols.

No additional details were revealed, other than it was “coming soon”.

When the news dropped, it was met with much excitement from fans.

Rihanna first joined hands with the brand in 2014, assuming the role of creative director. During her tenure, she released exclusive sneakers and ready-to-wear lines. Who remembers the famous Fenty x Puma creepers, and fur slides?

She last partnered with Puma in 2017, the same year she launched Fenty Beauty.

Two years later in 2019, she made history, joining the luxury LVMH group and becoming the first black woman to head a fashion house – FENTY.

RiRi also established the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand and has expanded her cosmetic endeavours to include the skincare line Fenty Skin.

In the March issue of British Vogue, the 35-year-old hinted at a possible return to music, but with Fenty X Puma around the corner and a possible swimwear line – Rihanna recently trademarked Fenty Swim – , the billionaire who is currently expecting her second child has a lot on her plate.