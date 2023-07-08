Shericka Jackson dominates 100m with personal best, world lead 10.65 Loop Barbados

Shericka Jackson of MVP Track Club put on an impressive display in the women’s 100m at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Friday night, clocking a world-leading time of 10.65 seconds to successfully defend her title.

Notably, this outstanding performance also marked a new personal best for Jackson, surpassing her previous record of 10.71 seconds set on August 10, 2022. Her remarkable achievement came just a day after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 10.71 seconds at the US Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, which was then the fastest time in the world.

From the start, Jackson exploded off the blocks and showcased her power, crossing the finish line well ahead of Shashalee Forbes from Sprintec Track Club, who secured second place in 10.96 seconds. Natasha Morrison from MVP Track Club finished third with a time of 10.98 seconds, while Briana Williams from Titans Track Club claimed fifth place with a time of 11.01 seconds.

Double-double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, the second-fastest woman in history with a Jamaican national record of 10.54 seconds, finished fifth in the race with a time of 11.06 seconds, ending her aspirations of representing Jamaica in the event at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Jamaica will have four representatives in the women’s 100m event at the World Athletics Championships, as five-time world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce automatically qualifies as the defending champion.