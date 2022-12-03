Shenseea’s Lawyer Sent London On Da Track’s Baby Mother Cease & Desist Letter

Shenseea has taken steps to stop Eboni Ivori from harassing her and her son online.

Eboni is the second baby mama of Shenseea’s rumored boyfriend, London On Da Track. The woman made several concerning statements about Shenseea’s son last month, leading social media users to think that Shenseea’s seven-year-old son, Rajeiro Lee, may have been sexually inappropriate with her five-year-old daughter, Paris.

Eboni had taken to Instagram, where she called out both Shenseea and London for an alleged incident between her daughter Paris and Shenseea’s son Rajeiro.

Eboni has not outrightly stated her allegations which has led to many social media users assuming the worst. Late last month, the woman continued to harass Shenseea for a response on Instagram. She also shared text messages to London claiming that Shenseea’s son told her daughter that she had a vagina. Eboni also asked that Shenseea and her stay away from her daughter but didn’t say if the boy touched her daughter.

On Friday, it seems that Eboni was eager to share that she received a letter from Shenseea’s lawyers.

“Chinsea” is a joke like a cartoon,” she captioned a screenshot of the letter on Instagram.

The screenshot addressed her as Eboni Ivori.

“Ms Ivori: This firm represents Chinsea Lee and her son, Rajeiro [surname blocked out]. It has come to our attention that on November 14, 2022, you posted on your social media platforms, including, without limitation, on your Instagram account, certain allegations against our client…” the letter read.

In another Instagram Story, she wrote, “if she focused on selling records and raising her kid right instead of tryna make me be quiet ab some truth then someone could name one of her songs.”

Eboni wasted no time letting people know that Shenseea bothered her as she referenced one of Shenseea’s recent Twitter posts.

“Talkin bout bob Marley. How ab name One ‘Chinsea’ song. Anybody.”

Shenseea has not directly addressed Eboni, but she did make one thing clear; any attacks on her son will not go likely. London On Da Track has not directly addressed Eboni’s accusations, but he did call her out for using children for clout. The record producer also had similar problems with his baby mother while he was dating Summer Walker, who regularly came under attack from Eboni.

Ivori also shared some videos of her and London On Da Track’s daughter.