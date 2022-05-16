Shenseea Wows At The Billboard Music Awards With Her Son Rajeiro, Shoutout Jamaica

Shenseea brought her eloquence and stunning looks at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday as she presented the first-ever Pepsi mic drop moment award to Glass Animals for their song “Heat Waves.”

“First, I gotta give a shoutout to my country Jamaica real quick,” she said before “Billboard Wha Gwan!”

Shenseea’s eloquence and confidence were applauded by many, including her fans and local manager Romeich Major.

“Then no me Jamaican star @shenseea this after she and @rajeiro__lee lock down red carpet she is also presenting OMG WATCH PROUD MANAGER watch jamaica WAH GWAAN!!!,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Shenseea, who was a performer at the lead up to the BBMAs, Billboard MusicCon, was also seen on the BBMAs red carpet with her son, 5-year-old Rajeiro Lee, on Sunday.

While on the red carpet, she stopped for a media moment with Billboard, where she spoke about performing at MusicCon and being nervous about presenting the Pepsi Mic Drop Moment award.

“Being on that stage tonight because it’s my first because I don’t know what to expect,” she told Billboard’s Tetris Kelly.

Meanwhile, Shenseea also confirmed that she would be releasing music with Diddy soon. The two were spotted in the studio earlier this year, with the Bad Boy Records CEO appearing to give her tips on her music.

She did not disclose anything in detail, only confirming that fans can expect some music.

“We’re working on something, I mean I’m a person who just shows their work instead of just talking about it so you just have to stay tuned, to be honest,”

Meanwhile, Shenseea also shared that she was excited to be at the awards as it was her first time, and she was looking forward to seeing one of her favorite artists, Travis Scott.

“It’s my first time being here and so I want to see Travis Scott on the stage along with the other performers,” she said.

“Everybody’s got some point in their life where they got to get back up, I’m just glad that he’s coming out here and just showing out again instead of just hiding away,” she added as Kelly asked her thoughts on the rapper and the mother of his child, Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi making his first appearance at an awards show since the Astroworld tragedy.