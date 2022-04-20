Shenseea Takes Cue From Diddy In The Studio & Drops “R U That” Video With 21 Savage

The Alpha singer was recently seen in the studio with Bad Boy Records producer Diddy Love sparking speculation that she has new music coming that might involve the legendary hip hop producer.

A series of videos showing Shenseea rocking out in the studio was shared by her Rich Immigrants A&R Dizzy Cleanface where she is seen being mentored by the hip hop mogul.

“Sometimes you have to start over and come back harder @shenseea can’t stop won’t stop @diddy,” he shared a caption on Instagram.

In snaps and videos, Shenseea is seen paying keen attention to Diddy, who gesticulates his hands. This is the first time the duo has been seen in the studio since their acquaintance at her album launch party in Miami last month.

Shenseea had shared her gratitude to the Bad Boys Records label head, who is also managed by her manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby.

“Thank you @diddy @ciroc @deleontequila my release dinner was amazing #ALPHA big up to my team. Y’all make me a happy woman,” she said.

Earlier this year, Shenseea was also spotted partying with Diddy in Miami while taking a break from recording her debut album, Alpha. Since dropping off the project, she has embarked on an extensive tour and also enjoy some downtime in between shows dates. She will be performing at Reggae Sumfest 2022 as the headlining act this July.

In the meantime, Shenseea dropped the video for one of her most popular songs, “R U That,” on Tuesday. The song features 21 Savage and has 100K views within hours.

Fresh off her Alpha album, “R U That” is one of the leading songs on local radio across the United States after its initial release in February. The song was added to 11 Apple Music playlists as part of a collaboration with Apple Music.

“R U That” is the second single from her album and handed her another Billboard history-making moment as it landed on four (4) Billboard charts simultaneously, making her the first Jamaican female artist to achieve the feat.

The song debuted at No 37 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, No. 25 on Rap Airplay, No. 34 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, and No. 36 on Rhythmic Airplay Top 40.

She had previously spoken about her first collab with 21 Savage, noting that the rapper had hopped on the beat as soon as she sent it to him and noted that he was one of the easiest artists to work with.