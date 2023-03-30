Shenseea Party With Diddy and London On Da Track At Miami Club

Shenseea hit up the club on Monday night with Diddy and rumored boyfriend London On Da Track. The super producer celebrated his birthday on Monday, and it seems that things are fine with them as they vibed to music in the club.

The artists were filmed by clubgoers in the VIP section of a club as they vibed to music. One clip showed Diddy dancing to his song “Gotta Move On” playing while he seemed to converse with a young lady by his side. Diddy is seen wearing a green shirt and black pants, while his Asian boo is wearing a white outfit and sits on a couch next to him. The former Bad Boy CEO awkwardly dances while a group of men also walk up to him to chat.

In the same video frame, Shenseea and London On Da Track are spotted together at the right of Diddy. They also appear to be cozy, with Shenseea appearing to be standing while London is sitting. Shenseea is seen wearing a black dress and has on shades in the club, while London, also wearing shades, puts his hand on her shoulders. At one point, London pulls up the balaclava mask on his face as he climbs over a seat to talk to Diddy.

The sighting further fuels speculation that Shenseaa and London are romantically involved. The pair were first linked together during the Super Bowl last year, and London also produced the song “Can’t Anymore” on her debut album, Alpha.

London gifted Shenseea brand new bling to celebrate the album, but there are rumors that things might have fizzled between them, especially after London’s first baby mama Eboni Ivori blasted Shenseea and her son, whom she accused of being appropriate with her young daughter.

Shenseea nor London On Da Track have addressed the claims, but Eboni has claimed that the Jamaican singer’s lawyers sent her a cease and desist letter to stop libeling her and her son online.

Diddy also recently gave Shenseea a big boost after reposting a video of her on his Instagram account, even though he changed her soundtrack to his song.