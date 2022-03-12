Shenseea in a relationship; admits to dating two of her peers | Loop Barbados

Shenseea is in a relationship.

Speaking on the American syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club on Friday morning, the singer revealed that she is in a relationship but no one knows who her love interest is.

Over the years, Shenseea has been rumoured to be with several people. Recently, the rumour mill started churning again when she was spotted holding hands with American producer London on da Track.

Shenseea debunked that rumour, stating that she holds hands with everyone on her team.

“London is a cool dude to me. We have been working together, making music, but nobody, and trust me, nobody, knows who I am dating,” she said with a laugh.

“Yeah, I am into somebody for sure; it’s been going good, very cool,” she confirmed when asked if she was seeing someone.

She said she has been working really hard, so they haven’t been on a vacation together yet.

Stating that her longest relationship was three years, Shenseea revealed she has only dated two guys in the industry and outlined the dangers of dating as a celebrity.

“I have been looking out and seeing how they may classify females as ‘hoes’ because they break up with this one, they break up with this one, and they get with another one.

“As a female, when you have so much going on for you and you have money, you have fame, you don’t know if to peep out a regular guy and say, ‘He is good for me’. You don’t know if they want money, if they want fame, you don’t know if they trying to set you up, because they really have nothing to lose.

“You need to be with someone who also have something to lose, and even if that happens and it doesn’t work out or they abusing you, what should you do? Should you stay, to please the public?” she asked.

Shenseea’s debut album “Alpha”, dropped Friday, March 11.

Speaking about “Lick”, her collab with Megan Thee Stallion that raised eyebrows because of its subject matter and graphic video, she said she was surprised that people kept talking about it weeks after it dropped.

“That ‘Lick’ song really licked a lot of people man,” she said, addressing Minister Marion Hall’s reaction to the song.

Shenseea, whose real name is Chinsea Lee, said it seemed fans were suggesting Spice was attacking her as well, but she told The Breakfast Club that the dancehall star wasn’t coming at her.

Asked if they would ever do a collaboration, she revealed that she has reached out to Spice a couple of times.

“I [have] been trying to work with female artistes. The only female I worked with is Nailah Blackman from the Caribbean, Trinidad, and Moyann from Jamaica… I feel like everything is time too. I always try to do things for my culture and lift my culture up,” she said.

Speaking about her plans for the future, Shenseea said she wants to get into acting, produce a clothing line and her own line of vibrators.