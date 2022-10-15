Shenseea Gets Her First MTV EMAs Nomination For “Best Push”

Shenseea was nominated for her first MTV EMA.

The nominees for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards have been announced, and international dancehall artist Shenseea is among the star-studded list, nabbing her first nod. The Jamaican music star was nominated for Best Push Act, which is the Best Breakthrough Artist category at the EMAs. ‘Best Push’ was first introduced in 2009, and since then, it’s been awarded to stars like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes, and most recently, Olivia Rodrigo.

Shenseea has been making consistent strides in her international music career since her big move to the United States. She has gotten a major boost since signing with manager Wassim Sal Slaiby last year. Slaiby took to Instagram to make the grand announcement keeping the caption succinct by simply stating the nomination category. Her premiere nomination for ‘Best Push’ at the MTV EMAs also marks the dancehall star’s first major nomination in Europe.

Previously, Shenseea earned a Grammy nod for her contribution to Kanye West’s Donda album in the category of Album of the Year and received her first MTV VMA nomination for Best Push Performance last year. She also won the MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act in 2021. The trail of award nomination success has evidently continued into 2022 as Shenseea secures her place in the running for the ‘Best Push’ award at the Europe Music Awards. The singer is nominated among the likes of “Hours” singer Muni Long, Korean boy band SEVENTEEN, Saucy Santana, and more.

Shenseea/courtesy

There is no doubt that the “R U That” artist has been on a noticeable upward climb following the release of her freshman album Alpha. The successful project featured stars like Megan The Stallion Offset, 21 Savage, Sean Paul, and more. The album had many online critics dishing mixed reviews, particularly about its pop-infused singles. Even so, ShenYeng has remained committed to her new sound and her long-term goal to break into the hip-hop and pop scene.

Following her MTV Video Music Award nomination last year, the star noted that this was not only her first VMA nod but the first for Jamaica as a whole. Shenseea continues to prove that while not everyone will be a fan of her work as she grows with her career, it is certainly getting her the recognition and accolades she set out to achieve.

The MTV EMAs will be hosted in Düsseldorf, Germany, this year at the PSD Bank Dome and will air live on MTV on November 13.