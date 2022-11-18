Shenseea Drops $250K On Blacked Out Lamborghini Urus

Shenseea will be heading to her next club gig in a fully blacked out Lamborghini Urus.

There is no doubt that Shenseea is one of the hardest working Jamaican artists, whether male or female. Her success locally and then internationally is no surprise because she has been on her grind since scoring her breakout hit “Lodi” with Vybz Kartel in 2016. Needless to say, she has come a long way and is now perhaps one of only a few Jamaicans to own a Lamborghini.

Shenseea shared a few photos and videos of her new truck on Instagram on Friday while sharing how proud she is of herself. “I remember when I used to walk MILES to work just so I could save the little I had, even when i was 9 months pregnant,” the Jamaican singer wrote. “I promised myself in the future I was gonna get a Lambo. Now I bought one myself,…Sometimes I do it To show you it’s possible. New Keys Same Drive!”

New Lamborghini Urus has a starting price of around $230,000 and, with options, can easily climb to $250,000. Given that Shenseea got hers with a few options, including custom matte black paint and custom interior, hers likely set her back around $250,000. In Jamaican currency, that’s around JM$38,000,000.

Lamborghini debuted the Urus in 2018, and since then, the Super SUV has become one of their hottest sellers as more supercar buyers gravitate towards the new line of super SUVs. Since then, other supercar brands have entered the market segment, like Aston Martin with the DBX and Ferrari, who recently debuted their first SUV called the Purosangue.

Although it’s an SUV, the Urus packs supercar DNA with true Lamborghini styling, performance, and handling. The truck comes standard with a 4-liter Twin-Turbo V8 V8 engine that puts out 650 horsepower and 850nm of torque. That’s around 627 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 time of around 3.2 seconds. Not bad for a heavy SUV.

Shenseea is currently working on her sophomore album. She hasn’t yet released a title or date of arrival, but fans can expect the project to hit the airwaves sometime in the first half of 2023. In the meantime, she has been locked in working on her vocals and even recently shared a few videos of her practice sessions.

Since sharing the news of her new ride on IG, she has been getting a lot of love from fans and her celebrity peers locally, including Tarrus Riley, Ding Dong, I-Octane, Kiprich, Di Genius, and her former manager Romeich Major.

“Hard work make you spend how you want spend nuh pussy test!!! 1 #shenyeng soon come fart up them leather seat deh,” Romeich wrote.