Shenseea Confirms Her Third Album Is “Practically Done”

Shenseea is getting ready to drop her third album less than a year after releasing her sophomore LP, Never Gets Late Here.

The dancehall singer admitted that she was surprised she even found the time to record her third project with a very busy summer schedule and her upcoming touring duties with Jhene Aiko. Shenseea appeared on Zip FM on Tuesday where she shared an update about her next body of work.

“My third album actually it’s practically done,” Shenyeng said. “Ask me where I find the time but yes, the album is almost done.”

Despite the project being almost complete, Shenseea didn’t divulged too much details about the sound and the guest list, but we know she has been working a lot on her new music in Jamaica since concluding her North American Tour over the summer. She also has a new song out “Dating Szn,” which samples TLC’s classic “No Scrubs.” The Jamaican singer has been getting rave reviews from her fans who are streaming the single heavily across DSPs. The song surpassed one millions views on YouTube in the first few days after release.

Shenseea

Shenseea released her debut album, Alpha, on March 11, 2022. The project solidified her place in dancehall culture although she was met with some resistance from some dancehall fans and some of her peers in the industry for having some cross over influence on the project. She tapped rappers like Offset, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyga for the album, while Beenie Man and Sean Paul added some voices to songs like “Henkel Glue” and “Lying If I Call It Love.”

Fast forward to May 24, 2024, Shenseea unleashed her long-awaited second album, Never Gets Late Here. The project builds on the momentum of her first project with a perfect blend of dancehall and overseas sounds from the likes of WizKid, Coi Leray, and Anitta. The project arrived on the heels of her mega dancehall hit “Hit & Run” with Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, released at the top of the year.

Shenseea didn’t share a release date for her third album, but fans can expect more details soon.

Tags: Shenseea