Shenseea Celebrates London On Da Track’s Birthday, Gift Fans iPhones

Shenseea gift her fans iPhones and iPads while celebrating her rumored boyfriend’s birthday.

London On Da Track received some birthday attention from Shenseea on Monday amid reports that the pair had split. Shenseea and London had been linked as a couple since early 2022 when they were spotted out together at the Super Bowl holding hands. The artist later brushed out the sighting noting that London was only helping her to walk since she was unable to handle her long heels.

Since then, they have been spotted out together, and she was rumored to be living at his home in the United States. London also appeared to be her biggest cheerleader as he celebrated the artist’s debut album with an expensive necklace.

However, things appeared rocky with the pair at the end of 2022, and Shenseea even shared some cryptic tweets many felt were directed at London. One blog online also claimed that the pair had split because London had cheated on Shenseea.

Neither of the two has acknowledged the comments and speculations online, but it seems that Shenseea harbors no ill will against the ‘Something Real’ producer.

Shenseea reshared photos posted by London, writing “Happy Birthday” with the ice cream and balloon emojis. The artist also kept it consistent as she wished another gentleman on her IG story happy birthday, along with the confetti and birthday cake emojis.

Despite things being grey for the artist on the romantic side, she recently announced the launch of her Shenseea Giving Back initiative that seeks to reward lucky fans called ‘ShenYengs.’ The artist recently announced that she was giving away seven apple products, including iPhones, Ipads, Airpods, and an apple watch, to lucky fans.

It’s unclear if this is the launch of her charitable foundation, but the artist has been assisting fans in various ways, including paying the law school fee for one student last year.