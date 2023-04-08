Shelter needed for homeless women and children Loop Barbados

With more women and children living on the streets, the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH) believes there is an urgent need for a women’s shelter.

Kemar Saffrey, president of the BAEH, revealed that recently an increasing number of women with young children sought assistance from the BAEH.

“We are seeing much more women coming to us and this is because Barbados only ever had a battered shelter for women, and not necessarily any other place women could go unless they were in a domestic abuse situation,” Saffrey remarked during a press conference at the BAEH’s Spry Street, Bridgetown headquarters on Thursday.

The BAEH president shared that he was currently in talks to facilitate a shelter for homeless women and children.

“We are seeing a lot more women and children coming to the organisation seeking assistance. Women that are pregnant, women with very young children, we have had cases here where we have women with up to five children at one time. And so, we are seeing that increase among moment and we need to address that.

I do believe that there needs to be a shelter for women and children at this point and I am in talks with some persons to facilitate that,” he asserted.

Although BAEH’s headquarters provides shelter to homeless women and children, in its 90-bed shelter, Saffrey maintained it does facilities required for young kids.

“The children need recreational spaces when they are in our facilities. They need to have sessions. They need to be able to have some sort of schooling, in some cases, they can’t go to school because of the situation.”

“From my research and experience travelling around the world and understanding homelessness, children need much more than a building that they can just come in and sit down. They are obviously going to be restless, there are a number of components we need to look at,” he stressed.