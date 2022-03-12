Shelly Williams named new chair of BTMI and BTPA Board | Loop Barbados

Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Senator Lisa Cummins, on Friday announced the Board of Directors for the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) and the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA), and the new Board Chair, who will support the organization’s work to advance the marketing, promotion and product development of destination Barbados.

Speaking on the makeup of the Board, Cummins said that, “I am confident that the new Board complement possesses the skills and expertise to strategically lead the BTMI and the BTPA into a new era of transformation punctuated by increased private sector partnerships; external investment and collaboration; and holistic product development that will benefit Barbados and all Barbadians.”

“One of the key things that we have seen over the course of COVID-19 is that the structure of our tourism sector has been in need of transformation, so we’re going to be seeing a number of legislative reviews and policy frameworks evolving from this new incarnation,” she said.

“In addition, we are looking to include a broader number of stakeholders in the decision-making process, therefore you will see the incorporation of our small hoteliers with the Intimate Hotels of Barbados; the inclusion of a seasoned restauranteur, as the restaurants sector has only so far been represented in legislation by hotels attached to restaurants; and the incorporation of community tourism experts as Barbadians must be our first tourists, and we know that visitors are coming here for local Barbadian experiences.”

She pointed out that the new additions complement the traditional and expected areas like expanding and diversifying the destination’s source markets, and engaging with hotel partners and accommodation sectors to ensure a robust and comprehensive approach to tourism development, and repositioning Barbados as a destination.

Top of the Board’s agenda will be shaping an inclusive and sustainable tourism landscape for Barbados with an emphasis on balancing investment and business development with sustainable growth. This is critical as the BTMI moves toward a public-private-partnership (PPP) model.

The new Board members began their two-year terms with the BTMI and BTPA effective March 11, 2022. The Board members are:

Shelly Williams – CEO, Platinum Services Limited; Board ChairWayne Capaldi – Managing Director, Sandpiper Hotel; Deputy Board ChairRonnie Carrington – Producer/Director of Photography and Videography; MemberIain Thomson – Executive Director, FXI; MemberTerry Hanton – Managing Director, Altman Barbados; MemberSade Jemmott – Consultant, Sade Jemmott Consulting; MemberChiryl Newman – Owner, Champers Restaurant; MemberPermanent Secretary – Ministry of Tourism and International Transport, or nominee, MemberChair, Intimate Hotels of Barbados, or nominee, MemberChief Executive Officer, National Cultural Foundation, or nominee, MemberChair, Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association, or nominee, Member

Chairwoman Shelly Williams stated, “On behalf of the Board, I want to express our gratitude to Minister Cummins for the establishment of a diverse and strategic business-focused team. We are looking forward to working with the talented BTMI and BTPA staff to take tourism forward at this critical time as we emerge from a challenging two years. Our focus will be on exploring new avenues for tourism development across our source markets, while developing our product to meet global trends and consumer demands.”

Minister Cummins thanked the former Board for their contribution over the last three years. “I want to express my gratitude to the past Board of Directors who concluded their service after providing steadfast leadership during a very challenging time for tourism, and wish them all the best.”