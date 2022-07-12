Shawayne Williams is wanted by police | Loop Barbados

Shawayne Deshawn Williams alias ‘Steppy’ is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the 27-year-old.

Williams, whose last known addresses are Main Avenue, Eden Lodge, St Michael and Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, has a brown complexion and a slim build. He has an oval-shaped head, a bulbous nose and small ears, both pierced once.

Williams is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘E’ Police Station, Speightstown, St Peter accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Williams, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division at telephone number 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 (TIPS) or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.