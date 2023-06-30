‘Shark Man’ from Blades Hill missing Loop Barbados

Randy Ken O’Brien Brathwaite alias ‘Shark Man’ is missing. The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating him.

He is 47 years old and resides at Blades Hill, St Philip.

Randy is between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches in height, has a dark complexion, is slim built, and has black braided hair in a cornrow plait back style with a receding hairline. He has a faded beard on his face from both ears and a black mustache. He has a full forehead, brown eyes, broad nose, dark lips, high cheek bones and large ears each pierced once.

Randy wears a gold cap that can be removed, he usually wears this gold cap and he speaks with a Bajan accent.

At the time he was wearing a white tank top with black writing, a khaki 3/4 pants, a white baseball-type hat and green and yellow slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Randy Brathwaite, is asked to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.