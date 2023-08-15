Shantal Munro-Knight: Church and culture cannot be divorced Loop Barbados

The significance of the church and its contribution to Barbadian society was underscored this weekend.

While in attendance at a Gospel Calypso showcase hosted by the St Matthew Anglican Church on Sunday, August 13, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with the responsibility for Culture, Dr Shantal Munro-Knight appealed to those present to recognise the connection between the church and the island’s cultural heritage.

In her address, Senator Munro-Knight stated: “Very often we see the church and culture as divorced from one another. We don’t necessarily see that all of the foundation for this society was based on faith [and] prayers.”

She went on to highlight the role of the church in shaping the “cultural fabric” of the nation.

“One of the aspects of culture, which we call intangible cultural heritage…is about the tradition, the sayings, the old-time knowledge, the wisdom that is passed on, and very often if you study that back, a lot of that is biblical and therefore it forms the very foundation of our cultural heritage. So, the church is an integral part of our culture. We need to make sure we embrace it according to our precepts but we are part of the very cultural fabric of what makes Barbados great and good,” she said.

During the musical showcase a number of stalwarts within the local entertainment industry rendered a variety of traditional hymns which were musical rearranged for the occasion. These included Cultural Ambassador the most Honourable Stedson ‘Red Plastic Bag’ Wiltshire, former Minister of Culture John King and past calypso kings Quon, Adrian Clarke and Mr Blood.

In commending Father Squires, the priest of the St Matthew Anglican Church, for being visionary in hosting the showcase which fused gospel and calypso, Munro-Knight expressed how much she enjoyed the musical showcase and hailed it as part of cultural evolution in play, particularly as the island celebrated the Season of Emancipation.

“I am extremely delighted to be here particularly as we are celebrating the Season of Emancipation…our theme is Reclaiming Our Past and Celebrating our Future. That theme asks us to be able to reflect on all of those traditions and the history that we have known and that has shaped us and the church has also played an integral role in. But it is also about celebrating the evolution of our people and our nation and this is very much part of our evolution of our culture, of the church and who we are,” the senator stated.

Munro-Knight and appealed to those in attendance to acknowledge the power of the church community and its ability to be a change agent in today’s society.

“There is community that is important within the church. It is important that as a church community we support one another. Very often the church is critiqued as not doing enough, not being out there enough but we know what it is we are doing as a community. We know the power and the strength that we have and it doesn’t always mean that we always have to be at the forefront but within the walls of the church I believe lies the power to change this society. I believe lies the very ethos of what it is we need now in the society that we have” she emphatically stated.