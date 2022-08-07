Shane Brathwaite regroups with Sacrifice Training to cop silver Loop Barbados

Knocked off his game in the 110m hurdles in Oregon at the World Champs, Shane Brathwaite said that his eyes were set on the Commonwealth Games and he delivered on August 4 with a silver-medal-winning response.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley tweeted: “Always keep your head high @ShaneBrathwaite! Congratulations and well done in capturing the silver medal in the M 110m Hurdles finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games! Continuing to do Barbados proud.”

But the Bajan athlete trains with Sacrifice Training and his coaches got to chatting after he earned his newest medal. With the second fastest reaction time in the field of eight, he finished the race with a Season’s Best time of 13.30.

His coach, one half of the Sauce Twins, @BrysonTuckerD said:

“At that level it’s hard to just continue to battle, to fight, to compete and Shane went through a lot in these last two years, dealing with contract issues, money stuff with Adidas, and all of that, I just hate how they treat the athletes… these professional athletes that are high profile guys are on these part-time wages. It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous! You want to expect someone to compete at these levels and represent your brand…something needs to change.

“But against all odds, minimum resources, come away with a silver!”

And the other twin said that Brathwaite may have gone in with the seventh fastest time out of the prelims, “But it’s all about competing when it’s time. When he lined up for those Finals, that time didn’t matter. It was showtime. My boy showed out!”