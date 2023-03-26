Shallow and Bassarath elected as President and Vice President of Cricket West Indies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dr. Kishore Shallow and Azim Bassarath have been elected to the posts of President and Vice President respectively, of Cricket West Indies (CWI). They will serve two-year terms.

The election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the 24th Annual General Meeting of CWI, which was held on Saturday 25, March 2023 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Dr. Shallow said: “On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I sincerely thank the outgoing President Ricky Skerritt for his latest contribution to our beloved cricket. He has served with distinction and pride in one of the most challenging periods in our lifetime, the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenure has certainly moved us in the right direction.”

He added: “The resounding vote of confidence demonstrated by the shareholders is heartening. My profound gratitude to them and all the stakeholders for supporting me throughout the electoral process. As I embark on this new role with Vice President Bassarath, there is no delusion about the considerable workload. My philosophy remains one of unity and inclusivity. For it is only if we pool our resources and efforts together will West Indies cricket make any meaningful advancement as a cricket nation.”

Bassarath said: “It is indeed an honour to be elected to serve as the Vice President of Cricket West Indies and I look forward to working alongside Dr. Shallow and the other members of the Board of Directors as we continue the good work done by Mr. Skerritt for the benefit of everyone involved in West Indies Cricket.”

In addition to the election for President and Vice President, the following persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI:

Jason King – Barbados Cricket Association

Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association

Bissoondyal Singh – Guyana Cricket Board

Deleep Singh – Guyana Cricket Board

Dr. Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association

Wilford Heaven – Jamaica Cricket Association

Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Kerwin John – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board

Carol Henry – Windward Islands Cricket Board

