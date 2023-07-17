Sha’Carri Richardson wishes Shericka Jackson a happy birthday Loop Barbados

Sha’Carri Richardson continues to demonstrate that she’s a different person and athlete off the track now in comparison to when she first debuted.

On July 16, 2023, her closest competitor Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson was running on her birthday and despite beating Jackson by splits, Richardson still wished the birthday girl well.

Jackson reposted Richardson’s birthday greeting in her Instagram story after the 100m race on Sunday in Silesia, Poland.

Showing lots of love, Richardson sent plenty heart eyes emojis and ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’.

Born in 1994, Jackson turned 29 years old on Sunday. But according to her hashtags, the Cancer baby is now #20Nuff.

After her victory on July 7, 2023, in Eugene at the US Trials, the 23-year-old Richardson told an TV reporter, “I’m here to say, I’m not back, I’m better.”

And many of Carri’s fans are here for her better self. One popular comment by a fan said, “im [sic] obsessed with your comeback a QUEEN”