Sha’Carri Richardson beats Shericka Jackson on her 29th birthday Loop Barbados

Sha’Carri Richardson emerged victorious in the women’s 100m event at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia, Poland on Sunday, defeating world leader Shericka Jackson in a noteworthy performance. This triumph holds significance as it occurred just over a month ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The US sprinter trailed Jackson, the world 200m champion, at halfway, but powered through in the closing stages to win in 10.76.

Jackson secured second place with a time of 10.78 seconds on her 29th birthday, two hundredths of a second behind. Poland’s Ewa Swoboda, meanwhile, finished third in a PB of 10.94, the first sub-11-second run of her career, while Shashalee Forbes from Jamaica finished last in ninth place, completing the race with a time of 11.18 seconds.

Notably, Jackson had recently achieved a personal best of 10.65 seconds and clinched victory at the Jamaican Championships in Kingston the previous week. That mark moved her to equal fifth on the world all-time list – one place ahead of Richardson, who improved to 10.71 in the heats at the US Championships and went on to win the national title in 10.82.

This marks the second instance this season where Richardson has triumphed over Jackson. Previously, on May 5, Richardson had comfortably outpaced Jackson, recording a similar time at the Wanda Diamond League season-opening meeting in Doha.

Richardson and Jackson are the favourites for August’s world championships. Reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has yet to race a 100m this year.

American Fred Kerley was also beaten in a close finish.

Kerley, contesting his first 100m race for six weeks, tried his best to chase down Akani Simbine and US champion Cravont Charleston in the closing stages of the men’s 100m. Charleston faded slightly, but Simbine held on for victory, winning in 9.97 in still conditions.

In a race where just 0.04 separated the top five men, Kerley was second in 9.98, just a whisker ahead of Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, who was given the same time. Charleston was fourth (9.99) and Jamaican Yohan Blake fifth (10.01).

Ackeem Blake, the fastest Jamaican male this season with an impressive 9.89, finished seventh in 10.15.

The Jamaican pair of Megan Tapper (12.49) and Danielle Williams (12.55) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the women’s 100-metre hurdles. World champion Tobi Amusan of Nigeria produced her best run of the year, pushed all the way by US duo Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali to secure the victory.

Ali, the 2019 world champion, got the better start, but Amusan and Harrison gradually made up ground in the second half and inched in front. Amusan had the superior finish and claimed the victory on the line, clocking 12.34 to equal the meeting record. Harrison was close behind in 12.35, equalling her season’s best, with Ali finishing third in 12.38.

It’s the first time three women have finished inside 12.40 and seven women have finished inside 12.60.

Tyler Mason of Jamaica finished third in the men’s 110-metre hurdles in 13.29. Cuba’s Roger Iribarne won in 13.25, just ahead of Just Kwaou-Mathey (13.26) of France.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule (1:57.90) placed third in the women’s 800m.

Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who has focused on the 400m in recent races, moved back to the 800m. The Commonwealth champion controlled the flow of the race for the first 600 metres, then kicked hard for home, pulling clear to win by almost a second in a meeting record of 1:56.85, just 0.14 shy of her PB. Uganda’s 2019 world champion Halimah Nakaayi was second in a national record of 1:57.78.

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts achieved a new season-best of 14.56m but it was only good enough for fifth in the women’s triple jump.

World and Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas pulled out a world-leading 15.18m in the final round, having been under pressure throughout the first five rounds.

The Venezuelan jumped 14.80m in round two, but Cuba’s Leyanis Perez-Hernandez was close behind (14.67m). Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk then jumped 14.70m in the fifth round, to which Rojas responded with 14.86m. But the world record-holder ended her series with a meeting record leap to underline that she is still the favourite heading into the World Championships.

Jamaica’s Lamara Distin finished sixth in the women’s high jump with an effort of 1.89m. The meeting record was broken – and shared – in the event. Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko won on countback from Australia’s Nicola Olyslagers and Ukraine’s Yuliia Levchenko, all three of them clearing 1.98m.

Candice McLeod of Jamaica clocked a new season-best 50.19 seconds to finish fourth in the women’s 400m. Natalia Kaczmarek earned one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon as the Pole won race in a meeting record of 49.48.

Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands got off to a speedy start and held the lead at half way, but Kaczmarek ran well off the final bend and gradually pulled ahead to cross the line in a PB of 49.48 – the fastest time by a Polish woman since Irena Szewinska won the 1976 Olympic title in 49.29, still the Polish record.

Klaver finished second in a PB of 49.81, while world silver medallist Marileidy Paulino was never in contention and placed third in 50.00.