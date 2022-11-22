Severe thunderstorm watch – Loud Thunder, bright flashes of lightning Loop Barbados

As a trough system continues to affect Barbados and the Leeward Islands, Barbados Meteorological Services has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the island.

This alert message is valid from 4:40 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022, and will be updated at 6 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022or sooner if conditions warrant.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when significant lightning activity is possible within the watch area (generally within 6 hours).

The Met Offices explains that as a trough system continues to affect our island, pockets of severe lightning and thunder activity associated with scattered thunderstorms are anticipated throughout the remainder of the early hours of the morning.

Barbados is also currently under flood watch and has an active small craft advisory in effect.