A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Barbados.

The remnant of Tropical Storm Gert has induced surface to low-level troughing across Barbados. As a result, cloudy skies scattered heavy showers and periods of rain are expected in addition to significant and frequent lightning activity.

Key Message:

The public should some lightning activity in the near future or near your location.

Increase likelihood of power outages if lightning strikes power utility infrastructure.