Severe thunderstorm warning issued as Tammy feeder bands lash island Loop Barbados

Barbados is now under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A severe-thunderstorm warning is issued when significant lightning activity is expected in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) or is already occurring within the warning area.

Issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), this warning is valid from 5:20 today Saturday, October 21, 2023 and will be updated or discontinued at 12 Noon or sooner if conditions warrant.

The BMS explained that the current severe lightning aactivity is associated with widespread thunderstorms in feeder bands from Hurricane Tammy. These bands are affecting the island and will continue throughout the morning.

Key Message:

Imminent or already occurring lightning activity at or near your location.

Increase likelihood of power outages if lightning strikes power utility infrastructure.

Danger to life due to significant lightning activity.