Several police station telephone lines down Loop Barbados

The public is advised that telephone lines at several police stations are currently down.

The Barbados Police Service has advised that telephone lines at Hastings/Worthing, Black Rock and The Glebe Police Stations as well as the Criminal Investigation Department (Bridgetown) are not in working order.

Members of the public who may have complaints or requests for the police services, may call the Operations Control Centre at 430-7100 or 211 for emergencies.

Technicians from the telecommunications service provider have been notified and are assessing the situation at this time.