Several police station telephone lines are down Loop Barbados

The disruption started on Thursday, March 14

10 hrs ago

The Police Operations Control Room and several police stations and departments across the island are experiencing disruption to their landline services.

This disruption to service was reported from about 9 pm on Thursday, March 14,  and though some improvement to service has occurred since then, the problem still exists with many of those lines still down.

Persons may use the Police Emergency line 211 for any urgent request for services, however, phone lines in the Northern Division and Southern Division of the island are totally out of order.

The technicians of the service provider reported that their team is actively working to correct this situation.

