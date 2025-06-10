New Madeleine McCann search under way in Portugal 271 firearms destroyed by police Road tennis juniors shine Table Tennis head wants more females involved in the sport $60 million spent so far on Scotland District road works CWI announces Women’s squad for home series against South Africa
World News

Several people killed in school shooting in Austria 

10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

DEVELOPING STORY,

Several people have been killed in a suspected shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they have secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected”, the police said in a post on X. 

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

INTERACTIVE-Austria-map-school-shooting-1749549340
(Al Jazeera)

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the facility starting around 10am (8:00 GMT), with the attack taking place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst-ever mass shootings.

Austria’s second-biggest city Graz is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 inhabitants.

More to come…

 

