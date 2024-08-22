Seven shot, one fatally, in Point Hill, St Catherine

Seven people were shot, one fatally, by gunmen in Point Hill, St Catherine on Wednesday.

Reports are that at about 2:45 am, people in the community were at a wake when gunmen invaded the area and opened fire on the crowd.

The men then escaped from the area.

When the smoke had cleared, seven people were found suffering from gunshot shots.

They were rushed to hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

The attack came 13 days after 17 persons were shot in a gun attack in the Cherry Tree Lane area of Four Paths, Clarendon on a Sunday night. Eight of those victims died.

The brutal attack prompted Prime Minister Andrew Holness to call for the security forces to carry out an all-out assault on criminal elements across the island.

More details later as Loop News continue to track this developing story.