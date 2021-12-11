Settlement reached in wrongful leg amputation matter in St Lucia | Loop Barbados

A settlement has been reached between St Lucia and Evet Jones, who lost both her legs due to a horrendous mistake by a doctor at the OKEU Hospital.

In March of this year, one of Evet Jones’ legs was wrongfully amputated, before having to undergo another medical procedure to amputate the correct leg.

Jones’ attorney, Thaddeus Antoine, revealed that a settlement has finally been reached and that the family has agreed to not pursue any legal action against the medical professional involved.

A settlement in question encompasses care for Evet Jones, an extension of her home to allow for mobility and a ramp for better access.

“Jones’ children said from very early on that they didn’t wish to pursue any legal action against the doctor who is still very early on in his career and that they wanted him to learn from this mistake,” Antoine told Loop News.

According to Antoine, Jones is in good spirits despite her current and future challenges and he admires both her and the family on how they approached the situation.

The OKEU hospital stated that they have put measurements in place to ensure that no such incident will happen again.