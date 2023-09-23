Service Clubs ‘Celebrate Community’ with tree planting Loop Barbados

Service clubs in Barbados joined clubs around the world to demonstrate that their similarities and purposes far outweigh their differences with this year’s new ‘Celebrate Community’ Week Project.

The new effort hopes to bring service clubs together at least once a year in September annually to work on a project in unity.

We just want to enhance and improve our country, our communities and our world

This year, in Barbados, members of the Lions and Leos, Rotary, Optimists and Kiwanis Clubs of Barbados, joined together to plant trees in the National Botanical Garden. The objective of the project was collaboration but it also added to Barbados’ goal to plant one million trees on its total land area of 166 square miles.

…it is meaningful and it shows what is possible with more collaboration

Speaking on behalf of the service clubs present, Optimist International Caribbean District Governor, Creig Kinch said:

“These represent the best of giving back and volunteerism. Volunteerism is exceedingly important for our nation to grow, for our world to grow. And so as we celebrate community together, we acknowledge that there is no competition between the organisations. We just want to enhance and improve our country, our communities and our world.”

Kiwanis Division 27 Caribbean Lieutenant Governor Joycelyn Watts-Phillips told Loop News:

“The project is really to Celebrate Community, and I would say that although we have our varied interests and programmes as service organisations, to come together for this project to me, it is meaningful and it shows what is possible with more collaboration. I believe that when we work together, we make the world better.”

join a service club. It doesn’t have to be one of our service clubs but any service club

Kinch further used the opportunity as well to call others to step up to the plate and join a club to serve those in need.

“We want to invite persons to join a service club. It doesn’t have to be one of our service clubs but any service club where you can give back and change the lives of young people, of individuals for the better.”

The trees were donated to the clubs. Four fruit-bearing trees were planted – guava, mango, sugar apple and golden apple. One tree was planted by each club with assistance and support from others.

Celebrate Community Week 2023 ran from September 10 to September 17.