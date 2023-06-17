Serious accident with injuries involving a cyclist in St Lucy Loop Barbados

An injured cyclist has been rushed for medical attention after being struck by a Toyota Town Ace van in Greendiges, St Lucy.

The Northumberland resident was transported from the scene by ambulance. Loop understands the injuries sustained during the accident were severe.

Water Tender 5 and RT 1 from Arch Hall Fire Station responded to the accident at 6:18 pm, tonight, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Police also responded to the scene.

Residents describe the injured cyclist as a “quiet unassuming guy who just rides from district to district. He doesn’t trouble a soul.”

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article had the injured victim’s address as Hope Road instead of Northumberland, St Lucy.