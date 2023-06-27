Sense of normalcy returns to 11-Plus exam centre Loop Barbados

This year, a sense of normalcy returned to the lone St Phillip examination centre, as students were no longer required to “mask up” or sanitize before entering the compound, like in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 194 students from five primary schools travelled to the Princess Margaret Secondary School (PMSS) today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to sit the 2023 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination [BSSEE] also known as the 11-Plus Exam.

Students from the Reynold Weekes Primary School.

Hilda Skeene Primary School.

St.Catherine’s Primary School.

Bayleys Primary School.

Speaking to Loop News, Principal Dr Wendy Lewis reported an incident-free morning despite a few isolated showers.

“There were no issues or problems this morning, just the rain, but we got all the students in before the rain started.”

Lewis, who explained that students were not required to follow COVID-19 protocols this year, also revealed that a lunch time break was reintroduced to the day’s procedures.

“This time we are not stating that the students must sanitize and they don’t have to wear the masks.

“During lunch-time they are going to be able to come outside and have the lunch on the outside.

“Last time they had to remain at their seats for lunch,” she added.

For some this may mean enjoying Chefette from the restaurant nearby or something from any of the other food establishments in close proximity. Parents could interact with their children more in between the Maths and English once more.

The students at the Six Roads-located exam centre were from Bayleys Primary, Hilda Skeene, St Catherines, St Martins Mangrove and Reynold Weekes Primary.