Senior police investigating officer caught in unprofessional video Loop Barbados

A senior police officer has been appointed by the Barbados Police Service to investigate a collegaue whose conduct and behaviour have the potential to bring the Service disrepute.

The video of an accused in handcuffs in the station being lambasted verbally by what has been confirmed to be a female officer at the station, made the rounds locally via social media and WhatsApp over the weekend.

Police Public Relations have reported that an investigation has been launched.

“The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has become aware of a posting on social media, which appears to portray one of our members behaving in an unprofessional manner.

“The Police Service as a professional organization, frowns upon such behaviour. As a consequence The Police Service has appointed a senior officer to investigate this matter.”