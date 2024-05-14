Senior Games finals free to the public next week Loop Barbados

All Barbadians are invited to the finals of the Track and Field Meet of the 20th edition of the National Senior Games on Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20, at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex, Black Rock, St. Michael.

The free event, which is dubbed “It’s A Family Affair”, will run from 4:00 until 9:00 PM each day. Host for the games will be Mac Fingall.

Patrons interested in attending the finals are advised that there will be a bus service from the Granville Williams and the Princess Alice bus terminals from 3:00 to 10:00 PM.

Barbadians can also utilise the park and ride system available from The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

For more information on the event, persons may follow the Instagram and Facebook pages of the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).