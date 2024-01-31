Senegal President Sall in Barbados – Historic trip to share ideas Loop Barbados

For the first time ever, a President of Senegal is in Barbados for an official visit.

At the airport for the momentous occasion, Senior Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds said that this visit is a furthering of a mutually beneficial symbiotic relationship.

With some asking why is Barbados meeting with the head of Senegal, the Senior Minister said that both countries stand to benefit tremendously by way of this exchange of experience, knowledge and best practices.

It is the first time that Barbados will be hosting a president from one of the French-speaking African countries

Speaking to media on the apron at the Grantley Adams International Airport on January 30, 2024, he said, “There are a number of reasons why this is an important visit, and it is part and parcel of the government’s effort to deepen our relationships with the continent.”

Symmonds was delighted to be welcoming President Macky Sall to Barbados’ shores.

“It is a very historic visit. It is the first time that Barbados will be hosting a president from one of the French-speaking African countries. It is again another visit from a Western African country.” Noting that Senegal is the closest “if you take as the crow flies, in a direct line from Barbados. It is important for us to continue to build these relationships for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the connectivity issue that we’ve been working so consistently on.”

However a direct flight between the two countries is not the only topic on the list to be discussed over the next few days while President Sall is on island.

“But above and beyond that, Senegal is exceptionally well known and respected for its cultural industry and Barbados would want to deepen our relationships with Senegal in that regard.

“Again, above and beyond culture and just connectivity, there is also the fact that Senegal, much like what we have been experiencing, is a water-scarce country and they have been outstanding internationally in terms of their water resource management. This is an issue that we have to tackle in Barbados, and again, we are trying to build partnership in that regard as well.

“Above and beyond that, the Prime Minister of Barbados [Mia Amor Mottley] and the President of Senegal, President Macky Sall, have been both very leading campaigners for the reform of the international financial architecture, trying to make sure that small island developing states, in our case, developing states on the continent of Africa, in his case, are better treated in the international financial community in terms of our ability to access funding for development purposes at better terms.

“So there are a number of things that we are going to be discussing.”

President Sall is set to depart the island later this week and has a full slate of activities and talks on his itinerary.